Salvador Romo
Dec 25, 1946 - Mar 13, 2019
Salvador Romo, 72, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 in Manteca, CA.
Salvador was born on December 25, 1946 in San Miguel el Alto, Jalisco, Mexico to Jose and Juvencia Romo. He was a brother to 11 siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Carmen; 9 children: Marco Antonio (Laura), Ubaldo (Mila), Salvador Jr (Araceli), Anabel (Rogelio), Jose (Sonia), Saul, Rosa (Rosalio), Rene (Jennifer), Carmela (Alejandro); 27 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. He was an Amazing Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin, Compadre and friend. He had a passion for Baseball, Fishing and most of all his Family.
Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 632-1018
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 19, 2019