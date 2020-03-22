Sam L. Caraway
Mar 1, 1934 - Mar 8, 2020
Sam L. Caraway passed away on March 8, 2020 at 86 years old in Modesto, Ca.
Sam was born in Oklahoma on March 1, 1934. He served his country honorably in the US Army. Later he worked as a sewing machine repairman and loved growing geraniums.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Shirley Caraway, his five children, fifteen grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and twelve siblings.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 22, 2020