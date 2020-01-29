Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Davis. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Leroy Davis

Dec. 14, 1930 - Jan. 21, 2020

Samuel Leroy Davis was born Dec. 14, 1930 in Telephone, Texas to Arthur and Mae Davis. He lived in the Turlock area for the past 78 years.

Sam went to Keyes Grammar School and graduated from Turlock High School in 1950. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol G. (Carlson) Davis, in 1951. They had many happy years together until her passing in 1994.

Sam worked for the Turlock Irrigation District for 38 years, working as a Division Manager there for the last 27 years. He retired in January of 1989.

Sam was very active in many organizations, including President of Turlock Little League, President of Turlock Babe Ruth League and past member of Toastmaster International. He was also a past Master of the Turlock Masonic Lodge #395, where he was a member for 50 years. He was a Hiram Award recipient and was also a member of the Stockton Scottish Rite, the Aahmes Shrine and past chapter dad of Turlock Demolay.

Sam is survived by one sister, Louise Howard of Turlock; son, Scott L. Davis of Turlock; daughter, Kelli R. Wagner (Merle) of Turlock; daughter-in-law, Sue Davis of Houston, TX; four grandchildren: Jennifer Cool, Jason Davis, Chelsea Goodwin and Carol Cantrell; five great-grandchildren: Layne, Bailey, Caden, Kayla and Buddy; and one-great-great-grandchild, Stella.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol; his son, Dennis K. Davis; great-grandchild, Madison; brother, Lem Davis and sisters, Edna Davis and Sue Davis.

Sam enjoyed going to Latif's once a month for breakfast with his fellow TID retirees, especially his crew members that he referred to as "my guys." He loved golfing and woodwork until health problems prevented him from participating in those actives. Sam also enjoyed his phone conversations with his nieces, Karen Lilly and Susan Lovely and nephew, Terry Shirokoff.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at 170 Lindbergh Ave., Livermore, CA 94551-9569 or to a .

