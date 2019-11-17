Sandee Carol Hill
Jun 18, 1964 - Nov 14, 2019
Sandee passed away at age 55 on November 14, 2019 in Patterson, California.
Sandee is survived by her husband, Shawn Hill; daughters, Rachelle Damle and Tiffany Harris; mother, Rose Merkel; sisters, Julie Waters, Desiree La Bar, and Mistie Mathews; and grandson Henry Damle.
She loved spending time with her family, kayaking, fishing, birdwatching, and eating cake. Sandee will be remembered best for lighting up the room with her smile.
In lieu of cards or flowers, her family is asking donations be made to a memorial scholarship fund in her name. Donations can be made in person at Oak Valley Community Bank to the Sandee Hill Memorial Scholarship Fund or online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sandee-hill-memorial-scholarship-fund.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, November 21st at the Masonic Hall in Patterson.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 17, 2019