Sandra Yvonne Baker
July 31, 1941 - October 29, 2019
Sandra Yvonne Baker was born July 31, 1941 in Madera, Caifornia to parents Edward and Wilma Turley. Sandra passed away on October 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Lee, of 61 years. She also leaves behind her sister Norma Hinkley (Harold), her daughter Cynthia Hamilton (Brian), her son Rod Baker (Sharon). Sandra was a loving and proud grandma to her grandchildren Kassi Einhell, Jillian Price, Tiffany Dillon, Rachel Hamilton, Christopher Hamilton and Brandon Baker, as well as to her 10 great-grandchildren.
Sandra was a devoted wife and mother who was fun-loving, with a vibrant spirit. Sandra spent 20 years as a corporate officer of B&Z Auto Color. She loved visiting the ocean with her family, spending time creating beautiful bouquets from her garden, and aways enjoyed having music playing.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park in the Heritage Chapel at 11:00 am. 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, Ca
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019