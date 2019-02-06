Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sandra Beard

August 17, 1937 - January 31, 2019

Sandra was born in Colorado Springs in August of 1937. She left at the age of 3 and moved with her younger sister and mother to Lawrence, KS where they lived until Sandy was 8. The family moved to Modesto in the late 1940's and Sandy graduated from Modesto High School in 1955, where she met her husband, Kennan H. Beard, Jr. She married Ken in 1958, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in November of 2018, a rare and wonderful accomplishment. She passed peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by family, on January 31st, 2019.

Sandy's father, Bert L Castle passed in 1970 and mother, Miriam E Castle passed in 2000. She leaves behind her husband and 3 children - Debra Turner (Charles), Kennan H Beard III (Gayle), and Deanna Moss (Steve). In addition to her 6 grandchildren (Johnathon, Matthew, Kennan, Karlotta, Garrett, and Tanner) and great-grandchild (Emma), she also leaves behind her sister Carol Civiello (Frank) of Pismo Beach, niece, Kristi Ingersoll (Mark), and nephew Greg Civiello.

Over the last 25+ years, Sandy dedicated her life to service, volunteering as a Service League Member at Doctor's Medical Center, Modesto. She was on the board of the Service League, serving as President Elect, Vice President, and President over several years. In her spare time, Sandy knitted and donated thousands of infant beanies for the newborns at DMC. She also enjoyed her time in the gift shop, interacting with the public, always acting as a leader by example.

Aside from her great love of spending time with her family, Sandy had many experiences that brought her much joy in life. She sang with Mothers of Note in her younger years and played in a bridge group with life-long friends. Sandy and Ken travelled extensively by RV throughout the US and Canada and enjoyed taking cruises to different parts of the world. They were actively involved in motorsports and Sandy remained a NASCAR fan throughout her life.

A celebration of life is being held in Sandy's honor on February 23, 2019 at Vintage Gardens, 4342 Dale Rd., Modesto from 11am to 2pm.

www.cvobituaries.com



Sandra BeardAugust 17, 1937 - January 31, 2019Sandra was born in Colorado Springs in August of 1937. She left at the age of 3 and moved with her younger sister and mother to Lawrence, KS where they lived until Sandy was 8. The family moved to Modesto in the late 1940's and Sandy graduated from Modesto High School in 1955, where she met her husband, Kennan H. Beard, Jr. She married Ken in 1958, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in November of 2018, a rare and wonderful accomplishment. She passed peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by family, on January 31st, 2019.Sandy's father, Bert L Castle passed in 1970 and mother, Miriam E Castle passed in 2000. She leaves behind her husband and 3 children - Debra Turner (Charles), Kennan H Beard III (Gayle), and Deanna Moss (Steve). In addition to her 6 grandchildren (Johnathon, Matthew, Kennan, Karlotta, Garrett, and Tanner) and great-grandchild (Emma), she also leaves behind her sister Carol Civiello (Frank) of Pismo Beach, niece, Kristi Ingersoll (Mark), and nephew Greg Civiello.Over the last 25+ years, Sandy dedicated her life to service, volunteering as a Service League Member at Doctor's Medical Center, Modesto. She was on the board of the Service League, serving as President Elect, Vice President, and President over several years. In her spare time, Sandy knitted and donated thousands of infant beanies for the newborns at DMC. She also enjoyed her time in the gift shop, interacting with the public, always acting as a leader by example.Aside from her great love of spending time with her family, Sandy had many experiences that brought her much joy in life. She sang with Mothers of Note in her younger years and played in a bridge group with life-long friends. Sandy and Ken travelled extensively by RV throughout the US and Canada and enjoyed taking cruises to different parts of the world. They were actively involved in motorsports and Sandy remained a NASCAR fan throughout her life.A celebration of life is being held in Sandy's honor on February 23, 2019 at Vintage Gardens, 4342 Dale Rd., Modesto from 11am to 2pm. Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 6 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close