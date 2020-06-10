Sandra Lee Fernandes "Sandy"March 29, 1950 - June 03, 2020Sandra Lee Fernandes, age 70, was called home to her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at Sutter Health Memorial Hospital in Modesto. She was born March 29, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to Theodore "Ted" and Ann (Thompson) Wesserling. She was a 1969 graduate of Ceres High School. She worked as a hair dresser, yard duty and school teacher for many years. She Married David Fernandes in April of 1993 in Reno. She opened her day care known as Sandy's Kiddie Kare and touched the lives of so many little children along with their parents. Sandy truly lived life to the fullest touching as many lives as she could along the way. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. Sandy enjoyed going shopping with her sister Karen Hinkle and loved visiting with her daughters and son-in laws in OR, traveling to see family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sandy had a passion for traveling with her husband to every casino they could possibly visit. Sandy had the ability to reach people in a soft, loving, caring and positive way. She touched many lives with her generosity for life.Sandy is survived by her loving husband David (Dave), daughters: Betty Fuller and husband Randy, Kari Northcutt and husband Tony, Son: Jon Lowe and wife Mandy. Grandchildren: Shelby, Jessica & Bryan Coffey; Les Northcutt and wife Mikayla; Karissa, Chesney, Gracie, Hailey and Riley Lowe; great granddaughter Kaiya Northcutt. Sisters: Karen and Patty, several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She is preceeded in death by her father Ted and mother Ann, aunts, uncles and brothers-in-law.Funeral will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home & Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326 on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.