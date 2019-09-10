Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Free Will Baptist Church 225 E. Orangeburg Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra June Holley Alford

December 13, 1952 - August 17, 2019

Sandra June Holley Alford, age 66, passed from this life Saturday, August 17th, 2019 after a short, courageous battle with Leukemia. Born December 13th, 1952 in Modesto, CA she was the beloved daughter of her survived parents, Patsy Crawford of Ceres, CA and Clinton Alford of Payson, AZ. Sandy graduated from Ceres High School in 1971. Our beloved Sandy is also survived by her daughter, Devon Dean and husband Rondell of Elk Grove, CA. Son, Jared Simms of Los Angeles, CA. Grandchildren she loved unconditionally: Elijah, David, Jhanae, Bradyn, Leilani, Armon, Karla, Joseph, and Travon. Her adored sisters: Brenda McGuire and husband Roy Dean of Ceres. Rebecca Linam of Ceres. Sherryl Hanto and husband David of San Luis Obispo. Brother, Rodger Holley of Ceres and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Sandy is preceded in death by her sisters: Linda and Verna and brothers: Junior, Charlie, and Billy. Sandy never met a stranger! She was fearless and truly lived to inspire. She was a world traveler who loved the water. She recently retired in Elk Grove to be with her children after a successful career in healthcare & human resources. In her free time, she enjoyed soaking up the sun, singing, dancing, and mingling with cherished friends and family. She volunteered at Inspire Academy where she was pampered by her students, regularly. Sandy was living her best life! Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life & Remembrance Memorial on Saturday, September 14th at 2 PM at Free Will Baptist Church located at 225 E. Orangeburg Ave. Modesto, CA.

