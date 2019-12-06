Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Mangnuson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Lee Mangnuson

April 4, 1946 - December 3, 2019

"One positive outcome from having ALS is that it taught me to let go of the insignificant things and just enjoy the loving people and places close to me." Sandy's family could add that another advantage might include the ability to contribute to your own obituary. Sandy continued to write, "Do what's important to you. Relax and enjoy the company of those around you. I am extremely grateful for the life I have lived and was fortunate to have a loving family, supportive friends, a stable and meaningful job, and a house to call my own." Sandy worked as a secretary in the Career/Counseling Center at Escalon High School for twenty years. She often spoke of how much she loved her job. She appreciated her work family, and thoroughly enjoyed working with students. Sandy added, "My hobbies included reading and cuddling with my dogs and cats." Additionally, her family shares that Sandy spent many years enjoying sewing, and put in countless hours mending and repurposing clothing for her family. Upon retirement, Sandy enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim. Of this, Sandy wrote, "I loved our Hawaiian, Alaskan, and Yellowstone trips, and our trips to the river too!" She described these trips as "so peaceful and relaxing". Most recently Sandy became very interested in genealogy and was very proud of her accomplishments in tracing back family ancestry. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whether it was taking them to movies, watching them shine in their own hobbies and interests, or simply having them over for cousin sleepovers.

Sandra Lee (Sumetz) Mangnuson was born April 4, 1946 in San Mateo, California, to Warren and Veryl Sumetz. She graduated from Camden High School (San Jose, CA) in 1964, and West Valley College (Campbell, CA) in 1967. Sandy worked as a government employee from 1967-1972. She and Jim Mangnuson were married in 1968. Of this, Sandy wrote, "I was married 51 years to my best friend, Jim Mangnuson, who also brought out the best in me". She spent the next several years raising their four children, permanently relocating to Escalon in 1976. She returned to the workforce in 1983, joining Escalon Unified School District, where she was a devoted and grateful employee until retiring in 2003.

Sandy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on December 3rd, 2019. She was 73 years old. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Veryl Sumetz, and son Joseph Mangnuson (1971-1989). She is remembered with love by her husband, Jim Mangnuson, sons Dan Mangnuson and Dave (Elizabeth) Mangnuson, daughter Diana (Dan Borba) Scott, grandchildren Jaden and Jagger Scott, Joslyn and Brooklyn Mangnuson, former son-in-law Stephen Scott (all from Escalon), brother Gary (Lou) Sumetz (of Oregon), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Information regarding a celebration of life will be shared following the holidays. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice Foundation.

