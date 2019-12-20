Sandra (Sandy) L. Morgan
October 2, 1961 - December 17, 2019
Sandy passed away Tuesday, December 17th following heart surgery in Santa Clara, CA.
Born in Modesto, CA on 10-02-61 she was raised in Modesto, attending Garrison Elementary, Roosevelt Jr High and Davis High School. She worked for Security Pacific Bank and in 1989 started to work for Patton Amusement (PMC) in accounting; she loved working there, they were like one big happy family. It was home to her.
Sandy loved to travel, especially to the ocean. She said she could lose her troubles at the beach.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father George Morgan and is survived by her mother Betty, sister Karen (Bruce) Tidrick, nephew Stephen (Stephanie) of Oceano, CA, nephew Brandon (Brittany) and great-nephew David of Spanaway, WA, aunt Mary (Pete) Jones of Oakdale, CA, aunt Sherry (William) Tankersley of Washington and uncle Robert Royal of Oklahoma.
A celebration of life will be held in January, time and date to be announced later.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019