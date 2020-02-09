Sandra Marie Nett
Jul 10, 1951 – Feb 5, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Nett, 68, of Modesto passed away on February 5, 2020 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA. She was born in Fresno, CA to loving parents Gilbert D. and Jessie Irene Thrasher on July 10, 1951. Sandy is survived by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Nett of Modesto, and their daughter Jessica Nett of San Francisco.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes – McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA. Sandy will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Fond du Lac, WI. Memorial donations may be made to the Alexander Cohen Hospice House or a charity of your choosing.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020