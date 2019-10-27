Santina Fusco
1928-2019
It is with great sadness the family of Sandy Fusco announces her passing on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the age of 91 years at community hospice.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Phillip Fusco. Sandy will be sadly missed by her children, Vincent and Phyllis Fusco and her brother, Charles Ciraolo. She will be forever remembered by her cherished nephews and nieces. Vincent was at her side, lovingly caring for her for the last fifteen years as she declined in health.
She will always be remembered as a joy to her family and friends. She loved them with all of her heart as she put their needs above her own. She will be remembered as a good woman with a large heart.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Home with services to follow at 4:00 pm at the same location. Arrangements in care of Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019