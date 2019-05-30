Souza, Sandra (Sandy)
Oct 29, 1967-May 16, 2019
Mrs. Sandra Marie (Burger) Souza, of Ceres, California, born on October 29, 1967 in Seattle, Washington, to the late Mildred Knighton, passed away at age 51 on May 16, 2019 in Modesto, California. She graduated from Ceres High School in 1985. She was in the Medical industry as a Medical Billing Office Manager at Precision Medical Billing. Sandra was the beloved wife of Dan Souza. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Sherwood Knighton. Sandra is survived by her sons, Nicholas Daniel Souza and Zachary Daniel Souza; and sisters, Shirley Williamson, Sherry Knighton and Heather Souza; her brother, Donny Souza. She also leaves behind her dog, Wylie. Sandra had many hobbies including the glory of nature, swimming, and most of all her family. Sandy lived life to the fullest and never put anything before her family. She didn't get to say goodbye, but if she did it would have started with "Thank you" and ended with "I Love You". The family invites donations in Sandra's name to Modesto Gospel Mission and . Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Saturday, June 1 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Westfork Estates Clubhouse, 500 N Tully Rd, Turlock, California, 95380. The funeral home will be Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc, 419 Scenic Dr, Modesto, (209) 523-5646.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 30 to May 31, 2019