Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Westfork Estates Clubhouse 500 N Tully Rd Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Souza, Sandra (Sandy)

Oct 29, 1967-May 16, 2019

Mrs. Sandra Marie (Burger) Souza, of Ceres, California, born on October 29, 1967 in Seattle, Washington, to the late Mildred Knighton, passed away at age 51 on May 16, 2019 in Modesto, California. She graduated from Ceres High School in 1985. She was in the Medical industry as a Medical Billing Office Manager at Precision Medical Billing. Sandra was the beloved wife of Dan Souza. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Sherwood Knighton. Sandra is survived by her sons, Nicholas Daniel Souza and Zachary Daniel Souza; and sisters, Shirley Williamson, Sherry Knighton and Heather Souza; her brother, Donny Souza. She also leaves behind her dog, Wylie. Sandra had many hobbies including the glory of nature, swimming, and most of all her family. Sandy lived life to the fullest and never put anything before her family. She didn't get to say goodbye, but if she did it would have started with "Thank you" and ended with "I Love You". The family invites donations in Sandra's name to Modesto Gospel Mission and . Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Saturday, June 1 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Westfork Estates Clubhouse, 500 N Tully Rd, Turlock, California, 95380. The funeral home will be Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc, 419 Scenic Dr, Modesto, (209) 523-5646.

www.cvobituaries.com



Souza, Sandra (Sandy)Oct 29, 1967-May 16, 2019Mrs. Sandra Marie (Burger) Souza, of Ceres, California, born on October 29, 1967 in Seattle, Washington, to the late Mildred Knighton, passed away at age 51 on May 16, 2019 in Modesto, California. She graduated from Ceres High School in 1985. She was in the Medical industry as a Medical Billing Office Manager at Precision Medical Billing. Sandra was the beloved wife of Dan Souza. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Sherwood Knighton. Sandra is survived by her sons, Nicholas Daniel Souza and Zachary Daniel Souza; and sisters, Shirley Williamson, Sherry Knighton and Heather Souza; her brother, Donny Souza. She also leaves behind her dog, Wylie. Sandra had many hobbies including the glory of nature, swimming, and most of all her family. Sandy lived life to the fullest and never put anything before her family. She didn't get to say goodbye, but if she did it would have started with "Thank you" and ended with "I Love You". The family invites donations in Sandra's name to Modesto Gospel Mission and . Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Saturday, June 1 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Westfork Estates Clubhouse, 500 N Tully Rd, Turlock, California, 95380. The funeral home will be Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc, 419 Scenic Dr, Modesto, (209) 523-5646. Published in the Modesto Bee from May 30 to May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.