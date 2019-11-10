Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara A. Sabelman Kreger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Alta Sabelman Kreger

April 16, 1929 - September 28, 2019

Sara Alta Sabelman Kreger was born April 16, 1929 to John Sabelman and Grace Violet Woodruff Sabelman, who lived on a dairy farm outside of Gerber, California, not far from Red Bluff.



She passed on at home in Fort Bragg on September 28, 2019 at age 90, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.



As a child, Sara noticed that war could seem glamorous and exciting and provide a way for people to bond together, for awhile, and then become depressing and devastating and a source of separation, for decades. She decided to make peace as compelling and bonding as war. For the rest of her life, she strived to promote peace. She helped foster a love of art among her grandchildren, and was thrilled to display it. She also loved playing Balderdash, Sardines and Inky Pinky with them. Sara gathered her community together to eat, sing, and dance, and taught thousands of children to read and enjoy music. She was happiest when she was creating…composing music, creating art and sculpture, or hosting a dinner party. Her beauty and radiance would always light up a room.



Sara graduated from College of the Pacific (now UOP) with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. At age 23 during her first teaching job at Santa Rosa Junior High, she walked with 200 students and a police escort to present a choral concert on the steps of City Hall. She met the love of her life, Jerry Kreger, while teaching music in Orinda, California. They were married on August 31, 1958, in San Diego and helped found the San Diego Folk Song Society along with Pete Seeger and Sam Hinton. After having three babies the family moved to Modesto, where Sara raised the kids, taught Sunday School music at Congregation Beth Shalom, started the Central Valley Chamber Music Society, and later returned to teaching music in the public schools.



Sara retired slightly early and attended the Owner-Builder School in Berkeley to realize her dream of designing and building a house. Her sister Betty gave her a leather carpenter's apron, where she carried not only her pencil, nails, hammers and tape measure but also her day's sandwich. Sara hosted a dinner and dance on the new subfloor as soon as the highest roof beams were in place. Jerry continued teaching at Modesto Junior College, and helping out during school vacations, until the building was completed in the early 1990's. They created their new home and concert center, Earthrise, in the redwood forest on land near Fort Bragg that Sara's mother had purchased in 1954. Sara loved hosting dinner chamber music concerts and other gatherings at Earthrise, often inviting each guest to share something---a poem, a musical piece, a story---with the group.



Sara respected leaders but had high standards for them, just as she had high standards for herself as a teacher and choral conductor, not wanting to "waste the students' time." She thought leaders should stick up for the dignity of all people and the survival of all species, and when they didn't, she joined rallies in the streets of Seattle and Washington DC.



Over a long span of time Sara composed the major musical composition of her life, Voices From Earth, which was performed in Mendocino in 2005 and Fort Bragg in 2006 to standing room only audiences. This was her call to humanity to respect varied cultures of people and to love and protect the natural beauty and ecology of the Earth. Her orchestral and voice composition exposed the follies of war and especially nuclear war, and promoted peace on Earth for future generations.



Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and John; her siblings, Eleanor and Fred; her nephews, Michael, Larry, Robert, Ted, and Ricky; and her daughter-in-law, Gale.



She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry; her sister, Betty; her children, Jonathan, David, and Jennifer; her children-in-law, Valerie, Ronit and Wade; her grandchildren, Shir, Jacob, Isaac, Yemaya, Ma'or, and Ma'ayan; her nieces and nephew, Kathryn, Joan, Ed, and Kathleen; their families; and many wonderful friends and caregivers, including Irene, Lucia and Susie.



Memorial gatherings were held in the home she built in the redwoods. Again each person had a chance to speak how we were all blessed to have Sara's graciousness, kindness, and love bestowed upon us. Many people told stories about times when they thought they could not do something---could not sing well, could not be a good enough artist, could not inhabit their fullest dreams---and Sara helped them realize that they could.



www.cvobituaries.com



Sara Alta Sabelman KregerApril 16, 1929 - September 28, 2019Sara Alta Sabelman Kreger was born April 16, 1929 to John Sabelman and Grace Violet Woodruff Sabelman, who lived on a dairy farm outside of Gerber, California, not far from Red Bluff.She passed on at home in Fort Bragg on September 28, 2019 at age 90, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.As a child, Sara noticed that war could seem glamorous and exciting and provide a way for people to bond together, for awhile, and then become depressing and devastating and a source of separation, for decades. She decided to make peace as compelling and bonding as war. For the rest of her life, she strived to promote peace. She helped foster a love of art among her grandchildren, and was thrilled to display it. She also loved playing Balderdash, Sardines and Inky Pinky with them. Sara gathered her community together to eat, sing, and dance, and taught thousands of children to read and enjoy music. She was happiest when she was creating…composing music, creating art and sculpture, or hosting a dinner party. Her beauty and radiance would always light up a room.Sara graduated from College of the Pacific (now UOP) with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. At age 23 during her first teaching job at Santa Rosa Junior High, she walked with 200 students and a police escort to present a choral concert on the steps of City Hall. She met the love of her life, Jerry Kreger, while teaching music in Orinda, California. They were married on August 31, 1958, in San Diego and helped found the San Diego Folk Song Society along with Pete Seeger and Sam Hinton. After having three babies the family moved to Modesto, where Sara raised the kids, taught Sunday School music at Congregation Beth Shalom, started the Central Valley Chamber Music Society, and later returned to teaching music in the public schools.Sara retired slightly early and attended the Owner-Builder School in Berkeley to realize her dream of designing and building a house. Her sister Betty gave her a leather carpenter's apron, where she carried not only her pencil, nails, hammers and tape measure but also her day's sandwich. Sara hosted a dinner and dance on the new subfloor as soon as the highest roof beams were in place. Jerry continued teaching at Modesto Junior College, and helping out during school vacations, until the building was completed in the early 1990's. They created their new home and concert center, Earthrise, in the redwood forest on land near Fort Bragg that Sara's mother had purchased in 1954. Sara loved hosting dinner chamber music concerts and other gatherings at Earthrise, often inviting each guest to share something---a poem, a musical piece, a story---with the group.Sara respected leaders but had high standards for them, just as she had high standards for herself as a teacher and choral conductor, not wanting to "waste the students' time." She thought leaders should stick up for the dignity of all people and the survival of all species, and when they didn't, she joined rallies in the streets of Seattle and Washington DC.Over a long span of time Sara composed the major musical composition of her life, Voices From Earth, which was performed in Mendocino in 2005 and Fort Bragg in 2006 to standing room only audiences. This was her call to humanity to respect varied cultures of people and to love and protect the natural beauty and ecology of the Earth. Her orchestral and voice composition exposed the follies of war and especially nuclear war, and promoted peace on Earth for future generations.Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and John; her siblings, Eleanor and Fred; her nephews, Michael, Larry, Robert, Ted, and Ricky; and her daughter-in-law, Gale.She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry; her sister, Betty; her children, Jonathan, David, and Jennifer; her children-in-law, Valerie, Ronit and Wade; her grandchildren, Shir, Jacob, Isaac, Yemaya, Ma'or, and Ma'ayan; her nieces and nephew, Kathryn, Joan, Ed, and Kathleen; their families; and many wonderful friends and caregivers, including Irene, Lucia and Susie.Memorial gatherings were held in the home she built in the redwoods. Again each person had a chance to speak how we were all blessed to have Sara's graciousness, kindness, and love bestowed upon us. Many people told stories about times when they thought they could not do something---could not sing well, could not be a good enough artist, could not inhabit their fullest dreams---and Sara helped them realize that they could. Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close