1/1
Sarah Anderson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Julien Anderson
December 6, 1960 - June 30, 2020
Sarah Julien Anderson lost her 11 year battle with ovarian cancer on June 30, 2020 at her home in Atwater, CA, surrounded by her family. She fought with unwavering strength and incredible bravery. She never gave up, and kept her optimism until the very end.
Sarah was born in Turlock to the Dr. Robert K. Julien Family on December 6, 1960. She married the love of her life, Shawn Anderson, on November 29, 1980. She pursued her dream of becoming a nurse and working at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock. She wore many hats throughout her 27 year career working in the NICU, pediatrics, mother/baby, and labor and delivery units. She also taught childbirth education classes.
Sarah loved traveling, camping with her son, spending time with her friends and family, taking her girls to rodeos, debating politics, and hosting the annual family Smorgasbord. She found pride in using her knowledge to educate others, including volunteering her time as a guest speaker in classrooms. She loved dragonflies and always said that if we see one to think of her and know that she is with us.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Shawn, and four children, Holly (Mitchell) Baker, Erik (Sarah) Anderson, Katie (Cody) Robinson, and Hillary (David) Murray, her 13 grandchildren, her siblings Eric (Becky) Julien, Ellen (Al) Bracamonte, Matt (Becca) Julien, and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Sarah; she was especially happy when she was surrounded by her grandchildren.
Sarah is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Robert K. and Jean B. Julien, and her sister Dr. Catherine Julien.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 9:00 am at Turlock Memorial Park with a reception to follow. Please note, the service must follow COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social distancing.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 5, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved