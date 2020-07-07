Sarah Julien AndersonDecember 6, 1960 - June 30, 2020Sarah Julien Anderson lost her 11 year battle with ovarian cancer on June 30, 2020 at her home in Atwater, CA, surrounded by her family. She fought with unwavering strength and incredible bravery. She never gave up, and kept her optimism until the very end.Sarah was born in Turlock to the Dr. Robert K. Julien Family on December 6, 1960. She married the love of her life, Shawn Anderson, on November 29, 1980. She pursued her dream of becoming a nurse and working at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock. She wore many hats throughout her 27 year career working in the NICU, pediatrics, mother/baby, and labor and delivery units. She also taught childbirth education classes.Sarah loved traveling, camping with her son, spending time with her friends and family, taking her girls to rodeos, debating politics, and hosting the annual family Smorgasbord. She found pride in using her knowledge to educate others, including volunteering her time as a guest speaker in classrooms. She loved dragonflies and always said that if we see one to think of her and know that she is with us.Sarah is survived by her husband, Shawn, and four children, Holly (Mitchell) Baker, Erik (Sarah) Anderson, Katie (Cody) Robinson, and Hillary (David) Murray, her 13 grandchildren, her siblings Eric (Becky) Julien, Ellen (Al) Bracamonte, Matt (Becca) Julien, and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Sarah; she was especially happy when she was surrounded by her grandchildren.Sarah is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Robert K. and Jean B. Julien, and her sister Dr. Catherine Julien.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 9:00 am at Turlock Memorial Park with a reception to follow. Please note, the service must follow COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social distancing.