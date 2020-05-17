Sarah France
1932 - 2020
Sarah Elizabeth France
June 3, 1932 - April 21, 2020
Sarah was born in Colerain, NC and raised in Edonton, NC. She moved to California in the late 50's and lived in Hawaii for 6 years during the 60's. She moved to Modesto, CA in 1968 and lived in the Modesto/Riverbank area until her death. She held many jobs over the years; waitress, secretary, sales clerk, cashier. But the job she enjoyed the most was taking care of her family. Sarah enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, playing Bingo, going out to dinner, and could shop all day long. Her favorite activity was camping and fishing. The grand kids named the local reservoir 'grandma's lake'.
Sarah was a strong woman with a gentle spirit. More than anything else, she loved her family. She was our matriarch and will be greatly missed.
Due to the current situation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
