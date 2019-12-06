Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Lee Switzer. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Funeral service 10:00 AM Old GBBC 7901 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Lee Switzer

Dec. 8, 1930 - Nov. 30, 2019

Our dear mother Sarah Lee Switzer was born December 8, 1930, near New Carlisle, Ohio. The oldest daughter of Orville and Margaret Fall Bowman. She entered her eternal reward with Jesus on November 30, 2019.

Mother had a happy childhood being raised on her father's turkey farm in Ohio. At the age of 17, she and her family moved to California. After moving to California, she met the love of her life, David Switzer, and they were married on May 14, 1949. They recently were privileged to celebrate 70 years together. From this union were born four daughters… Rhonda & Daryl Landes, Leah & Paul Miller, Donna & Russell Bauman, and Sandra & Everett Wray. She has 18 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren.

Mother lived a full and active life, and the Lord took her suddenly on just another normal day. We know that her message to us would be: "Therefore be ye also ready; For in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh." Matt. 24: 44

"I am the resurrection, and the life; he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die." John 11: 25-26.

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalms 116:15

Funeral service Sunday Dec. 8th, 10:00 am Old GBBC 7901 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto, CA.

