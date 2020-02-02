Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saundra Reback. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Saundra Reback

June 24, 1938 - January 19, 2020

Saundra Reback passed away at the age of 81 in Modesto, Ca on January 19, 2020 with all of her own teeth (she was very proud of that). Saundra was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Albert and Dorothy (Jackson) Kolbeck on June 24, 1938. Saundra attended Weott Grammar School and graduated from South Fork High School in Miranda, Ca. After high school, Saundra worked for Pacific Bell as a telephone operator; actually plugging a jack into a switchboard to connect calls. After several proposals by a very determined man, Saundra agreed and married William H Reback in a small intimate ceremony, when they snuck away and eloped. In 1968 Bill and Saundra moved to Modesto due to Bill's job. With the encouragement of Bill, Saundra earned a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Child Development from Ca State University of Stanislaus. She worked 20 years as a preschool teacher for Modesto City Schools and loved working with all of the children. Saundra was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Social Sorority, belonged to her beloved Woodrow book club, and participated in Healthy Aging Young at Heart exercise classes. Saundra is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Luella Kolbeck, Dorothy and Albert Waschau and her beloved husband Bill. Saundra is survived by her equally favorite daughters, Vickie Lemos (Mel) and Lesa McDowell (John). She leaves behind 2 grandchildren that she adored, Blake and Brooke Lemos, 9 siblings, Linda Walker, Arcata Ca; Virginia Kent, Weott, Ca; Jean Basquez, Willits, Ca; Cherie Wienker, FL; Creighton Kolbeck, Renee Miller, Keven Kolbeck, Vallis Kolbeck, Shelly Dawson, all of Washington, several nephews, nieces and cousins that she loved dearly. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home: 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, Ca, where there will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am. Final resting place San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, Ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Healthy Aging Association, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19, Modesto, Ca 95355.

