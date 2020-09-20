Scott Curtis Alboth
Apr 15,1947-Sep 10,2020
Scott Alboth was born April 15, 1947 in Salem, MA and passed away at the age of 73 on September 10, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Fran, his daughter, Ashley Grim and her husband Ron, and his two grandsons, Kyle and Ryne Grim. He also leaves behind a wonderful extended family and amazing group of friends who will miss him immensely.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester, his mother, Dorothy, and his brother, Bill. Scott grew up in Lynn, MA, where he lived until he joined the Air Force after graduating from high school in 1964. After leaving the Air Force, he moved to California, where he met Fran, who he would go on to marry in 1971. While in Riverside, Scott became a Sheriff's Deputy, a job he loved. In 1979, they decided to relocate to Fran's hometown of Modesto, and it was then that Scott opened Scott's Sub Company, a business that is still open today under the ownership of his brother-in-law and sister-in-law. The Shop became a hub for family events, and it was almost a rite of passage in the family to work there for some period of time. After selling the shop, Scott finished his career as a truck driver, making deliveries for both Ratto Brothers and Boyett Petroleum before his retirement in 2007.
Scott loved his family and friends. Nothing made him happier than the time he spent with them. Whether it was family holidays, playing golf at Spring Creek, watching football at the barn, making polenta at Yori's Grove, his daily visit to the donut shop, chatting with the neighbors, or working in his woodshop, the important thing to him was to be with people he cared about. Scott could have a conversation with anyone, and had a booming laugh that only ensured those around him laughed too.
Scott believed in service to his country, his community, and his family, and he had many accomplishments in life, from his time in the Service and his involvement with the VFW, being a former member of the Modesto Sunrise Rotary, volunteering for the Woodland Avenue Fire Department, and starting his own business, but his greatest accomplishment was, by far, his family. He loved them unconditionally and knew the value of expressing how much he loved them both in his words and actions.
Among many things, he will be remembered for his giant personality, his loyalty, his humor, his strength, and his love for others. Although there is a giant hole in our lives that he no longer fills physically, the great memories we have of our time with him help to ease the pain and sustain us during this time.
When it is safe to do so, we will have a Celebration of Life open to all of those who knew and loved him. He would never want anyone to sit around and mourn his death, so we will choose to remember him with huge smiles on our faces and deep love in our hearts. If you would like to make a donation in Scott's name, we ask that you support Community Hospice or the Wounded Warrior Project
