Dr. Scott D. Chipponeri

April 19,1962-Feb 3,2019

Dr. Chip as he was affectionatly known, was called home by the Lord ,on the morning of Febuary 3rd. He fought the good fight of ill health from diabetes for many years but always with great attitude and spunk. He was born in 1962 to Joe and Oretta Chipponeri in Ceres,Ca. Grew up in Modesto graduating in 1980 from Grace Davis High. He was a graduate of Life Chiropractic College with his life mission to free patients of pain. He loved his patients so very much. Scott was a proud member of the Waterford Lions Club and local Barbershop quartets during his life of service to his Lord and savior,Jesus Christ. He attended Seminary school as well. During his years of college,Scott worked 2 jobs to support his family sometimes up to 20 hours a day. He always had a quick wit with a big heart. He is survived by his wife Felicia, and a spectcular family legacy of sons and daughters, Joshua ,Lindsay ,Luke ,Holly ,Victoria ,and Michelle. He also has grandchildren that he adored,Jesse, Logan, James, Max,and Emma.

Preceeded in death by his parents,Joe and Oretta. eldest son Joshua. He is survived by his brothers, Joe Jr. and Todd. He will truly be missed by all the lives he touched through his practice and life . Please make a donations to Alzheimer's foundations or Diabetes research

Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

