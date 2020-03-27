Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Jeffrey Dudley

February 8, 1954 - March 21, 2020

Scott Jeffrey Dudley was born in Ceres, California on February 8, 1954. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Atwater, California on March 21, 2020 after a 20-year battle with emphysema.

Scott grew up in Ceres, Ca and moved to Atwater Ca after marrying the love of his life Diane Dudley (McMahan) where they raised their two children Ryan Dudley and Jamie Ybarra (Dustin). Scott worked for Tri Valley Growers for 26 years as a truck driver.

In Scott's healthy years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, skiing, camping, and going to Santa Cruz or Monterey. Scott loved to make people laugh and tell stories of his past. Anyone that met Scott would know that he was all about the laugh. No one was ever a stranger to Scott; he made friends through his gift of gab and wonderful sense of humor that often left one in stitches. He loved his animals and they loved him; his dogs were always by his side even to his last days Rocky and Bunny were on his lap providing comfort and love.

Scott was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Elizabeth Dudley. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Dudley (McMahan), his children Ryan Dudley (Jennifer) and Jamie Ybarra (Dustin), his 4 grandchildren: Tanner Ybarra, Evan Ybarra, Dimme Dudley, and Indiana Dudley. He is also survived by his sister Gari Sperry (Steve), and his two brothers, Rob and Craig Dudley.

Scott loved life, every day he was challenged living with emphysema, and he met that challenge with a smile and a courageous attitude. His great personality and big booming laugh will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be TBD. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .

