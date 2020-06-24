Scott James Greiman
April 12, 1964-June 15, 2020
Scott Greiman, 56, passed away suddenly on June 15, 2020 in Waterford, California He is survived by his loving daughters, Samantha Greiman of Manteca and Shelby Greiman of Modesto; his mother, Marlene Greiman of Modesto; sister Kristen (Gregory) Reed of Modesto and nephews Connor, Garrett and Kevin Reed.
Scott was the master of all trades. He was a hard working man who always did his best to provide for his family. He loved being outside and fixing up classic cars. He was a thoughtful and funny man who's greatest pride and joy in his life was his two daughters who he was very close with. He will be deeply missed by all his friends and family.
P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Greiman Family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Celebration of Life service has been scheduled. An online guestbook is available at www.plfryandson.com.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 24, 2020.