Scott Hudson

November 20, 1983 - November 21, 2020

Modesto, California - Our handsome son Scott was taken from us within an hour after midnight on November 21, 2020 from a motorcycle accident. He had just turned 37 on November 20th.

Like most of us, Scott had his challenges but he had a good heart and loved passionately. He had a great smile, was always polite, very personable and loved by family and many friends. He spent years in the Construction trades and was a gifted tattoo artist.

He was unconditionally loved and survived by his parents Michael and Yvonne Hudson, brother Daniel Hudson, sisters Casie Hansen and Raya Hudson, sons Dallin Sullivan and Lukah Hudson, grandmother Gloria Haston and many friends and extended family. Due to Covid19, there are no services scheduled at this time. To be determined going forward. Rest in peace in the arms of Jesus our sweet son.





