1/1
Scott Hudson
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Hudson
November 20, 1983 - November 21, 2020
Modesto, California - Our handsome son Scott was taken from us within an hour after midnight on November 21, 2020 from a motorcycle accident. He had just turned 37 on November 20th.
Like most of us, Scott had his challenges but he had a good heart and loved passionately. He had a great smile, was always polite, very personable and loved by family and many friends. He spent years in the Construction trades and was a gifted tattoo artist.
He was unconditionally loved and survived by his parents Michael and Yvonne Hudson, brother Daniel Hudson, sisters Casie Hansen and Raya Hudson, sons Dallin Sullivan and Lukah Hudson, grandmother Gloria Haston and many friends and extended family. Due to Covid19, there are no services scheduled at this time. To be determined going forward. Rest in peace in the arms of Jesus our sweet son.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved