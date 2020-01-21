Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Funeral service 10:00 AM Gateway Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Alan

NOV 5, 1957 - JAN 12, 2020

Scott Alan Smith, age 62, passed away suddenly on January 12, 2020. Scott is survived by his wife, Justi Smith and children Chad (Mariah) and Masyn Smith. Scott was overjoyed that he was going to become a Grandpa in February. He also had unconditional love for his Fur-babies Lexi and Patches.

Scott will also be missed by his siblings. Steven Smith, Sherry (Jeff) Boothe, Shelly (Tim) Pereira, Jennifer Smith. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Smith, mother Patricia Smith, step-mother Aletha Smith and nephew Garrett Smith-Fuentz.

He was born on November 5, 1957 in Fresno, Ca to Robert and Patricia Smith. He graduated from Merced High School in 1975. He attended Merced College for two years and took some time off to do missionary work before completing his undergraduate education earning a Bachelor of Science degree at Brigham Young University in 1983. Brigham Young University was really the school where he became very interested in a career of dentistry. The university provided underclassmen the opportunity to take pre-dentistry courses. After graduating from Brigham Young, he attended the

Scott opened the business, Scott A. Smith, D.D.S. Periodontics and Implantology in Merced in 1989 and eventually opened the Turlock practice in 1999. In 2000 Scott married the love of his life, Justi Morais and they created a beautiful life together. Scott was a talented Periodontist and loved creating beautiful smiles. He built a successful private practice for over 30 years and recently took on the roll as Dental Director at Livingston Health Clinic. He was a caring and gentle dentist and always made patients feel at ease and loved to educate them. Scott valued his employees. He was blessed with loyal staff throughout his career. They miss him and will carry on his legacy of quality dental care. He always considered patients and staff his family too. Scott was an active member of the California Society of Periodontists, Merced Rotary, Yosemite Dental Society, Merced Boosters and he was currently serving on the California Dental Association of Board Trustees. He was also an active member of Gateway church. His hobbies included fishing, music, playing the piano, coin collecting, apple products, travel and spending precious time with family, especially at their cabin.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Gateway Church in Merced, California at 10am. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stone Ridge Christian School Scholarship program in memory of Scott Smith. Please mail donations to Stone Ridge Christian School 2738 Dan Ward Rd. Merced, Ca 95348. Please notate Scott Smith in the memo.

