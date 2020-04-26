Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for S.E. "Gene" Greener-Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

S.E. "Gene" Greener-Johnson

April 21, 1928 - April 16, 2020

S.E. "Gene" Greener-Johnson was born 4/21/1928 in Salt Lake City, UT to Joseph Reay Greener and Hazel Alice Dorrity Greener. His father Joseph died when he was only 7 years old and Gene was ultimately raised by his mother and step-father Lyle E. Johnson. Gene moved to California in 1935 and lived in the Escalon/Modesto area for most of his life. He relocated to Nampa, ID in 2004 and lived there until his passing into the arms of Jesus on April 16, 2020.

Gene found the love of his life Virginia "Gena" New while attending Oakdale High School in 1946. They were married for 72 years. Gene was an extremely hard worker and spent most of his career in the grocery industry. Starting at the age of 16, Gene worked numerous jobs on ranches and also at the shipyards in Stockton and Alameda during WWII. He ultimately retired from Lucky Stores as a store manager after 40 years of dedicated service. Gene always had a warm smile and friendly comment for all of his customers. He was a man of compassion, civility and integrity.

Gene is survived by his loving wife Gena, son Allen Johnson and his wife Nita of Nampa, ID, 2 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Gene is predeceased by his parents, and 11 brothers and sisters.

In Gene's honor, donations may be made to Treasure Valley Hospice, 8 6th Street N., Nampa, ID 83687 or .

