Sean Garvin Hesse
JUN 22, 1981-AUG 2, 2019
Sean Garvin Hesse passed away at his home in Denver, Colorado on August 2, 2019. Sean worked as a phlebotomist in Denver. Sean was born June 22, 1981 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sean and has family moved from Salt Lake City to Hayward, California when he was 3 years old. From Hayward, he moved to Ceres, Calif; his father's employment required a relocation to Murrieta, CA; then to Fresno, Calif. where he graduated from Buchanan High School. He then moved to Grand Junction, Colo; then back to Fresno to continue his education at a flight mechanic school for 2 years and then at Fresno Pacific University. He married Jennifer Libby and moved to Hanford, CA. They were later divorced and he relocated to Monterey, Calif. where he attended the Army Language School. He then moved to Denver where he met Jill Reicks who became the love of his life. They were married in October 2018. Sean is survived by his wife: his parents (Nicola M. Hesse and Richard R. Hesse); sister (Lisa M. Hesse) and grandmother (Gloria Christy) plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A viewing will be held August 10, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Lakewood Mortuary, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA, followed by a service at 3:00pm. A celebration of life will follow at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, 2766 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto, CA
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 9, 2019