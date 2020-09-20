Seimon MammooNov. 16, 1959 - Sep. 13, 2020Seimon Namrod Mammoo, 60, of Modesto, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13th. He was 60 years old.Seimon was preceded in death by his parents, Marogil and Nazhit Mammoo; brother, Salman Mammoo; and sister, Narjis Meti. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Mamio; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Michael of California; and his ex-wife, Mary of Illinois. He also leaves behind his brothers, Michael Mammoo, Benjamin Mammoo of Sweden and Dr. Daniel Mammoo of Illinois; sisters, Glades Shabo and Bushra Werdina of Sweden; their respective families; and plenty of nieces and nephews in the US and Sweden.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mar Gewargis Parish, 3900 Brickit Ct., Ceres. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.