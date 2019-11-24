Seraphim Sousa Bettencourt
Jun. 26, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2019
Seraphim "Sonny" passed away on November 12, 2019 in Ceres, CA, at the age of 85. He was born on June 26, 1934 in New Bedford, MA to Adolph and Eugenia Bettencourt, who preceded him in death as well as his wife, Virginia of 56 years. Sonny is survived by his children James Bettencourt of Newark, CA, Robert Bettencourt of Firestone, Co, and Elizabeth Zizzo of Ceres, CA; his sister, Jean Bettencourt of Newark, CA and brothers Adolph Bettencourt Jr. and Arthur Bettencourt. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew, Olivia, & Connor Bettencourt all of Colorado and Emily, Mathew, and Sara Zizzo all of Ceres, CA.
He was a loving grandfather who was an active member at St Jude's Church in Ceres, CA and enjoyed trips to local casinos, visits with family, and collecting model-sized cars.
Franklin & Downs is honored to serve the Bettencourt family. Visitation will be at Franklin & Downs Ceres Chapel; 2561 5th Street, Ceres, CA, on November 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., with the recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Jude's Catholic Church; 3824 Mitchell Road, Ceres, CA, with Committal at Ceres Memorial Park, Ceres, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019