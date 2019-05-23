Shalesh Raj Balgobind
Aug. 24, 1970 - May 21, 2019
Shalesh Raj Balgobind passed away on Tuesday, May 21st in Modesto, CA.
Shalesh was born on August 24, 1970 in Suva, Fiji Islands to Uday and Vimla Balgobind. He was raised in the Hayward and Manteca communities. Shalesh married Dipika Sharma on April 28, 1995 in Palo Alto, CA, however they later separated.
Shalesh worked in a warehouse for inventory control at Orban in San Leandro, CA. In his spare time, he loved fishing, crabbing and listening to music. Shalesh was also an avid member of the Hindu Temple.
He is survived by his mother, Vimla Balgobind; father, Uday Balgobind; and his sister, Shovna Sen, all of Modesto, CA. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Roneel Sen; nieces, Ariana and Alana Sen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. by Pundit Sachin Sharma on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
