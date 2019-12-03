Shannon Leigh Craig
August 9, 1968 - November 26, 2019
Shannon Craig left our lives on November 26, 2019. A beloved mother, "Noni" and friend, she leaves behind daughter Marissa Anderson and grandson Logan Anderson of Olathe, KS along with numerous other family and friends. She was a wandering soul that loved to travel and made friends wherever she went. She will be dearly missed by many. Services will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday December 5th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Compassion International, a global charity that sponsors children in need. This was a cause dear to Shannon's heart.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 3, 2019