1/1
Sharon Baptista
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Grace Baptista
October 23, 1952 ~ September 6, 2020
Sharon Grace Ertmoed was born on October 23, 1952. She was welcomed into this world by her parents Harold (Bud) and Lois Ertmoed at the old Emanuel Hospital on Canal Dr. Sharon was raised on Gratton Road in Denair and went to Denair schools. Sharon attended the Missionary Church and during that time she gave her life to Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. Sharon was welcomed into the Baptista family when she married the love of her life on January 10, 1969. She made her new home in Hughson for over 51 years.
Sharon leaves behind her loving husband Dan and three children: son Jeff Baptista (Jennifer) of Jerome, ID, daughters Melissa Henson (Aaron) of Oakdale, CA and Sarah Bostelman (Eric) of Don Pedro; and nine grandchildren. Upon arriving in paradise, Sharon had a reunion with her two daughters, Laurie and Rebecca, her father Harold (Bud), and other friends and relatives that have gone on before her.
Sharon worked for 21 years in the Hughson Elementary Cafeteria. She started out as a dishwasher and worked her way up to being the cook for many years. After retirement she joined her retired husband in travels to many different places. One of her greatest pleasures was crocheting baby blankets for expecting mothers in the church. She did this until Dementia from Alzheimer's took the ability to crochet away from her. Dealing with this disease since around 2011, the final battle began on September 6th and around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, the good Lord decided it was time for her to go home. She is now home free. Sharon will be missed by many but not forgotten.
Private interment was held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held on September 26th at 10 am. For service location contact Melissa Henson at melissahenson4@gmail.com.
Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved