Sharon Grace BaptistaOctober 23, 1952 ~ September 6, 2020Sharon Grace Ertmoed was born on October 23, 1952. She was welcomed into this world by her parents Harold (Bud) and Lois Ertmoed at the old Emanuel Hospital on Canal Dr. Sharon was raised on Gratton Road in Denair and went to Denair schools. Sharon attended the Missionary Church and during that time she gave her life to Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. Sharon was welcomed into the Baptista family when she married the love of her life on January 10, 1969. She made her new home in Hughson for over 51 years.Sharon leaves behind her loving husband Dan and three children: son Jeff Baptista (Jennifer) of Jerome, ID, daughters Melissa Henson (Aaron) of Oakdale, CA and Sarah Bostelman (Eric) of Don Pedro; and nine grandchildren. Upon arriving in paradise, Sharon had a reunion with her two daughters, Laurie and Rebecca, her father Harold (Bud), and other friends and relatives that have gone on before her.Sharon worked for 21 years in the Hughson Elementary Cafeteria. She started out as a dishwasher and worked her way up to being the cook for many years. After retirement she joined her retired husband in travels to many different places. One of her greatest pleasures was crocheting baby blankets for expecting mothers in the church. She did this until Dementia from Alzheimer's took the ability to crochet away from her. Dealing with this disease since around 2011, the final battle began on September 6th and around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, the good Lord decided it was time for her to go home. She is now home free. Sharon will be missed by many but not forgotten.Private interment was held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held on September 26th at 10 am. For service location contact Melissa Henson at melissahenson4@gmail.com.