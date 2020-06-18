Sharon Jepsen Gaudio
December 7, 1945 - May 23, 2020
Sharon Jepsen Gaudio, 74 years old, passed away on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 at her home in Manteca California surrounded by family. Sharon was born in Salt Lake City on December 7th, 1945 to Maida Jepsen Nielsen and Vaundell Hyrum Nielsen. Being one of 6 children, she was the first born daughter and the "littlest" big sister to her sisters Shauna Pester (Kent), Paulta Croft (Lacy) and Debbie Hillesheim (Dan). She had two older brothers, Bruce Nielsen and Bart Nielsen.
Sharon married the love of her life, James Michael Gaudio on February 3rd, 1962 in El Sobrante, California. Sharon and James met while James was in the US Navy. They met through her brother Bruce at a church dance in El Sobrante. They sure loved to dance. Their favorite song to dance to was "In the Mood" by Big Band. During their marriage, they had four children, James Michael Gaudio Jr, Bryan Gaudio Sr., Jeffrey Gaudio Sr. and Maida (Mikki) Gulart. She loved her children more than anything, until they all gave her grandchildren. She had 12 grandchildren: Seth Shepherd, Cora Lee Marie Hogue (Zech), Bryan Gaudio Jr., Kelsey Gaudio, Justin Charles Carrick, Sharon Michelle Gaudio, Tyler Carrick, Jeffrey Gaudio Jr., Cameron Gilbert, Isabella Gilbert, Ethan Gaudio and Faith Gaudio. Once she had grand children, they were her focus. She could never get enough of them and talked to everyone about them, even if she didn't know them.
Throughout her life, she had many hobbies. She was very good at making and decorating cakes and was honored to be able to make the wedding cake for Serena (her unofficial second daughter) and Brian Daland. She loved all crafts. She sewed, knitted, crocheted and baked. She also loved making handmade cards and sharing them with the people she loved. She made the best divinity, fudge and peanut brittle.
One of her biggest hobbies was being an Oakland A's fan. I remember many birthdays growing up, going to an Oakland A's game. As she got older, she was not able to go to the games as often as she would have liked, but that did not stop her. She knew what their schedule was, she would watch all pre-game activities on tv so she could wear the same colored jersey the players would be wearing. She could also tell you which umpires would not call things consistently, which usually did not benefit the Oakland A's. As she watched the Oakland A's on TV, she would keep score. She did this for every game for as long as I can remember. And those of us that loved her, knew not to call and interrupt her while the Oakland A's were on TV. Even though you could pause a game or record it on TV, she wanted to watch it live and didn't take too kindly to interruptions.
Planning for Sharon's Celebration of life has already started but cannot be held until we can travel and gather safely. We would like to have a Celebration of Life that Sharon would be proud of. We want it outside, with an Oakland A's game on TV, everyone wearing Oakland A's jerseys or colors, eating ballpark food and all of her family and friends hanging out and reminiscing about all of the things that made Sharon the amazing, daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandma and friend that she was.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her GoFundme.com fundraiser that was set up by me, her daughter. You can donate by using this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sharon-gaudios-memorial
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 18, 2020.