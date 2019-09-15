Sharon R. Von Gunten
May 1950 ~ Sept. 2019
Sharon Von Gunten, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Colorado Springs to Franklin and Maxine Hagar in 1950. She enjoyed embroidery, crochet, sewing and loved volunteering at her church.
Sharon is survived by her children Matt Von Gunten, Markandrew Von Gunten, and Sarah Blanchard; four grandchildren Faith and Andrew Von Gunten, Taylor and Morgan Blanchard; siblings Jim Hagar, Donna Jensen and Connie Laue; and her dog Blossom.
Visitation on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 from 3-7pm. Funeral on Thurs., Sept. 19, 20019 at 10:00am, both at Allen Mortuary in Turlock, with burial to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 15, 2019