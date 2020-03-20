Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharren Mein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharren Marie Mein

July 5,1941 - Feb 22, 2020

Lost one of the strongest, dedicated, and most caring ladies of Twain Harte. On February 22, 2020 Sharren Mein passed away at the age of 78 surrounded by loved ones. She proved to show her strength every da y after the tragic loss of her soul mate, husband and beloved father Al Mein. A valley native she was proud of her years of dedication to the Toyota Dealership on McHenry Ave. in Modesto. Later relocating to Tuolumne Co. for her family she is most remember for her years at Sonora's Adventist Health Hospital and her donation of time volunteering at Unit 6 long term care visiting patients. Sharen's favorite pass time was always the cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, family members, longtime friends and of course her forever loved companion Lexi...her Yorkie. Sharren is survived by her sons David Eckle, Joey Jacinto (wife Dena), Jason Mein, 2 grandchildren, Jared Eckle, Kyley Gray, 5 great grandchildren Kaianan Gray, Krew Gray, Kove Gray, Carson Eckle and Alexa Eckle. Niece Lori Lewis (husband Steven) and lots of special friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert Mein and her mother Bonnie Maestri her sisters Connie and Emma. A celebration for life will be held for family and friends.

