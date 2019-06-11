Shauna Lee Kidd
December 21, 1973 - June 2, 2019
Shauna Lee Kidd passed away due to a short illness on June 2, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Her mother was by her side. She is survived by mother Beverly Williamson, brother Tim Williamson, daughter Tristan Avis of Modesto, uncle Ron Johnson, cousin Ashley Johnson of Ceres, five grandchildren, and a niece and nephew, also of Modesto.
Shauna attended Ceres High School and later became a CNA, during which she spent many years in her passion of professional photography. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her family and loved ones, and had the warmest soul, filled with compassion and love, always willing to put the people she loved most in life first, without question. She will be deeply missed.
Graveside services will be held at Ceres Memorial Park on Wednesday July 12th at 11 a.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 11, 2019