Shaffer, Shawna Eileen Peterson

February 18, 1963 – October 6, 2019

Shawna Shaffer passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2019 at the age of 56. Shawna was born in Redwood City to parents Terri and James Peterson. As a young child she was cared for primarily by her grandparents Dorothy and Glenn Higginbotham while her mother completed college and gained financial independence. She then lived with her mother full-time while her mom pursued graduate research at the University of California Bodega Bay Marine Laboratory; these years by Shawna's account were some of the most memorable of her childhood, spent exploring the tide pools at Horseshoe Cove and regularly accompanying her mom on fieldwork and fishing expeditions. From Bodega Bay in Sonoma County they moved to Oakland, and not long thereafter in 1976 to Pleasant Hill, where Shawna attended Pleasant Hill High School. As an adult Shawna lived in Martinez, Fairfield, Concord, and for the last 17 years in Hilmar, California. In May 2009 she married James Shaffer. She worked for most of her life as a medical laboratory technician, where she greatly enjoyed being good at her work and her mutually cherished friendships with her coworkers. Shawna loved rock 'n' roll music, cats, walking barefoot on the beach, long phone conversations, and spending time with friends and family. She had not known her father, who moved out when she was a small child, but had the great joy of being found by her many siblings and other family members on her father's side in the last decade of her life. In recent years, her health suffered. Survivors include her beloved husband Jim Shaffer of Hilmar, her sisters Jennifer Williamson Burt (m. Andrew) of Grass Valley CA, Tresa McCarn (m. Larry) of Gays Mills WI, Darla Gebbia (m. Andrew) of Forth Worth TX, Janet Acfall of Seattle WA, and brothers Keith Peterson (m. Kim) of Seattle WA, Don Peterson (m. Marites) of Denver CO, and Bob Peterson (m. Annie) of Seattle WA. Shawna was a kind and beautiful soul, and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

