Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Faye Arndt. View Sign Service Information Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church 4175 Abeto St. La Grange, CA 95329 Funeral service 1:00 PM Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church 4175 Abeto St. La Grange , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Faye Arndt

August 31, 1946 - May 19, 2019

Sheila Faye Arndt passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019.

She was born August 31, 1946 in Michigan, and raised by her adoptive parents, Raleigh and Crystal Morrow. She lived in California most of her life, much of that time in the San Francisco Bay Area. Most recently, she resided in the Lake Don Pedro area of La Grange, CA, where she spent the past 16 years.

Sheila was a member of The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union, and retired from Nob Hill Foods after 20 years of service. Her time with the union was followed by over 20 years as a licensed realtor.

She had a fierce love of family and spent as much time as possible with her birth and adoptive families, as well as her husband, children and grandchildren. An artist at heart, Sheila enjoyed photography, making jewelry, painting, and other arts and crafts, as well as tending her garden. She was a member of The Lady Bugs of the Lake, Jamestown Hog motorcycle club, and a local bunko group. She also had a passion for cooking and made an effort to contribute to various charities.

Sheila is survived by her husband Chuck; children Cherie Leonard and Thomas Leonard III; step-children April Montello and Tiffany Rodriguez; grandchildren Crystal Leonard, Olivia Rodriguez, Hannah Rodriguez, Carley Montello, Audrey Rodriguez, Alexis Paris, Skyler Montello and Kyle Leonard; and dearest lifelong friend, Loretta Jones. She will be greatly missed by her extended family as well.

Services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00pm. Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church, 4175 Abeto St, La Grange, CA 95329. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church or The Humane Society of Tuolomne County.

www.cvobituaries.com



Sheila Faye ArndtAugust 31, 1946 - May 19, 2019Sheila Faye Arndt passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2019.She was born August 31, 1946 in Michigan, and raised by her adoptive parents, Raleigh and Crystal Morrow. She lived in California most of her life, much of that time in the San Francisco Bay Area. Most recently, she resided in the Lake Don Pedro area of La Grange, CA, where she spent the past 16 years.Sheila was a member of The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union, and retired from Nob Hill Foods after 20 years of service. Her time with the union was followed by over 20 years as a licensed realtor.She had a fierce love of family and spent as much time as possible with her birth and adoptive families, as well as her husband, children and grandchildren. An artist at heart, Sheila enjoyed photography, making jewelry, painting, and other arts and crafts, as well as tending her garden. She was a member of The Lady Bugs of the Lake, Jamestown Hog motorcycle club, and a local bunko group. She also had a passion for cooking and made an effort to contribute to various charities.Sheila is survived by her husband Chuck; children Cherie Leonard and Thomas Leonard III; step-children April Montello and Tiffany Rodriguez; grandchildren Crystal Leonard, Olivia Rodriguez, Hannah Rodriguez, Carley Montello, Audrey Rodriguez, Alexis Paris, Skyler Montello and Kyle Leonard; and dearest lifelong friend, Loretta Jones. She will be greatly missed by her extended family as well.Services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00pm. Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church, 4175 Abeto St, La Grange, CA 95329. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church or The Humane Society of Tuolomne County. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close