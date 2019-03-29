Sheila G. Lawlis(French)
September 28, 1943 - March 13, 2019
Sheila was best mom to Nick Rodin (Bonnie), Andrea Bailey(Thomas), wonderful grandma to Edina, Jesse, Lona, Klara, and best sister to Sandra Elliott and Bruce Smith. Sheila worked as a grocery checker for 30 years, ran A&S machine shop with her husband, Alvin, for 20 years, and worked in real estate.She will be deeply missed by all of us, but we know that she is in heaven with love of her life, Alvin. Services will be held @ The Well 2500 Claus Rd on March 30th at 12 pm.
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 29, 2019