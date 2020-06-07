Sheri Lea PlaceJuly 14, 1956 - May 13, 2020In the early morning hours of May 13, 2020 Sheri Lea Place, age 63, took her last breath after a short but brave battle with cancer. Her husband, Gregory, sat beside her, holding her hand, as she left this world. The two of them shared 48 years together, but it was not nearly enough time.Sheri's spirit shone brightly through her entire life. She was fierce, independent, and kind beyond measure. To know her was to love her and to be deeply loved in return. Her laughter and beautiful singing voice filled the lives of those who were lucky enough to be a part of her world. She felt a sense of accomplishment after a hard day's work, was an exceptional leader, and had an artistic soul that infused her life and home with beauty. She never took herself or anyone else too seriously, and she was always willing to laugh.Sheri dedicated most of her adult life to a career at Sears. Through the years, she touched many lives there, and she never failed to support and inspire those who worked alongside her. Her playful nature made hard work fun. She could be heard whistling and singing wherever she worked, and her happiness infected all those she encountered.Sheri's life was all about her family. She worked hard to provide a safe, healthy and loving home, and she never wasted an opportunity to shower her family with love and affection. She was their biggest supporter and bravest protector. She took a broad view of family and opened her home and her heart to those in need. She was mom to many more than the three children she carried. Her absence will be deeply felt by her entire family.Sheri is survived by her husband, Gregory Place, her three children, Morgan Baxter, Amber Johnson and Beau Place. She is also survived by her six wonderful grandchildren, whom she loved with her whole heart. In their faces, we see her smile, her mischievous twinkle, and her joyful spirit. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy, her three sisters, Star, Michele and Janet and an extended family with whom she shared special bonds.It is difficult to imagine a world as warm and bright now that Sheri is gone, but we are grateful she let her light shine on us for a while. Although no amount of time would have been enough to love her as much as we would have liked, her family takes comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain. We know her final days were filled with love and laughter, and we hope she is enjoying a strong cup of coffee and strawberry pancakes wherever she is.At this time, we are unable to plan a celebration of Sheri's life, though we know there are many who wish to join in celebration. Plans will be forthcoming when possible.