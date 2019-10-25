Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheridan Lee Pope Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sheridan Lee Pope Jr.

March 10, 1953 – Oct. 21, 2019

Sheridan Lee Pope Jr. passed away on October 21, 2019 in Turlock. He was 66 years old.

He was born in Arcata California the son of Sheridan Lee Pope Sr. and Maxine (Gwin) Pope predeceased him in death. Sheridan was excellent at what ever he decided to do. He loved helping others and gave away most of everything he earned. He spent most of his life in Lincolnton, North Carolina until his cancer diagnosis. He then being a bachelor came to Turlock to live with his sister and brother-in law. After a serious bout with pneumonia he was sent to brandel manor for rehabilitation which he never recovered enough to come home special thanks to nurse Jackie and the nurses at Brandel manor for there excellent care and Community Care Hospice for being there for the whole family.

Sheridan is survived by his Sisters Brenda, Elaine and Adair and Brothers Brian, Jimmy, Mark & Billy all from Turlock. Step-sisters Joyce Marin, Lori Moreno of Dinuba, Ca

Survived by many Aunts, Uncles and cousins He was a great uncle to Warner, Madalynn, Athena, Rowan and Emma Lynn Sheridan loved the babies.

At Sheridan's request no services are planned.

