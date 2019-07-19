Sherri Lorraine Ingwerson-Thornburg
December 20, 1952- July 13, 2019
Sherri Lorraine Ingwerson-Thornburg passed away on July 13, 2019. Sherri embodied kindness, generosity and unconditional love. She was born in Ceres, CA on December 20th, 1952 to Frances "Gus" L. & Janice L. Ingwerson. She is survived by her beloved husband of thirty-nine years, Lester D. Thornburg, her two daughters & son-in-laws, Morgan B. Gregg (Steven) and Ashlie E. Freeberg (Martin), her grandchildren (often referred to as her "Heartbeats"), Ian R. Gregg (17), Madison E. Gregg (13), Emilie M. Freeberg (8), and Andie M. Freeberg (5), sister Amron Ingwerson-Schumacher, brother Eric E. Ingwerson and sister Malrie J. Fry. She is preceded in death by her loving parents and brother Gregory E. Ingwerson. A Memorial Service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00p.m. A memorial reception will follow at the Ceres Community Center at 3:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support Sierra Vista Child & Family Services. Any donations in memory of Sherri can be sent to 100 Poplar Ave. Modesto CA, 95354 or www.sierravistacares.org.
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 19 to July 21, 2019