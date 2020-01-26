Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherri Rivera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherri Rivera

October 29, 1955 - December 30, 2019

Sherri Rivera passed away after a short illness on December 30, 2019, in Visalia California.

Sherri was born October 29, 1955, in Wilcox, Arizona to Ray and Viola Bowen. Growing up Sherri lived in Coos Bay, Oregon, and San Francisco Bay Area, before settling in Keyes, California, where she graduated from Turlock High School class of '73. Also, at this time, Sherri met her future husband and spent the next 45-years trying to domesticate her lifelong partner, John Rivera.

After graduating from high school, Sherri became a teacher aid at Keyes Elementary School. Sherri continued her education at MJC majoring in accounting. Sherri used her accounting skills working at Northrup-King Seed Company, Foster Farms and Swanson Farms. Sherri eventually went to work at California State University Stanislaus where she worked her way up to payroll supervisor. Sherri ultimately retired in 2010. After retirement, Sherri couldn't stay idle and began doing accounting for RB Plastering, in Visalia, California.

Sherri and John relocated to their ranch in Ivanhoe, California, in December 2010. She greatly enjoyed her time doing the accounting for the ranch. An animal lover, Sherri adored her pets dearly. She always would share stories about the antics of her dogs, cats and especially her ornery parrot, JoJo. Sherri was very creative in arts and crafts. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and canning. A skilled baker, Sherri always provided sweet delights for all to enjoy.

Sherri was greatly devoted to her family and friends and never stopped giving what she could. As a gracious hostess, you always knew you were in for a warm welcoming and comfortable stay when you came for a visit at her home.

Sherri enjoyed traveling with her husband John to anywhere in their RV. Sherri often participated and led trips as the trial boss with the Visalia Elks Vagabonds, where she made lifelong friends. It never mattered where they went, it was all about the journey, with family and friends.

Sherri is preceded in death by her parents and younger brother Ray E. Bowen. Sherri leaves behind her husband John, a sister Kathleen and brother-in-law Don Barfield, San Antonio TX; Gail and Ernie Keener, Santa Barbara; Joan and Jake Russell, Visalia; Lance, Cynthia, Gabe, Makana Keener, Kuai, HI; Bryson, Mackenzie, Halia, Gunner Keener, Simi; Craig and Amanda Russell, Visalia; Courtney Russell, Lubbock, TX; Sutton, Kea, Luna, Sol Keener, Santa Barbara; and all her Turlock Family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or PetSmart Charities.

www.cvobituaries.com



