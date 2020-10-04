1/1
Sherry Aderholt
1952 - 2020
Sherry Lynnette Aderholt
February 2, 1952 - September 26, 2020
Sherry Lynette Aderholt entered into rest on September 26, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1952, to her loving parents Herb and Helen Aderholt, of Modesto. Sherry was preceded in death, by her brother Steven Aderholt, and their Mother Helen Aderholt. She leaves behind her beloved father Herb Aderholt, Niece, Stephanie Aderholt, and Nephew Eric Aderholt.
Sherry always had a great sense of style, a terrific sense of humor, and was never afraid to be herself. Sherry loved to travel with her family and enjoyed the great outdoors. Her favorite things to do were skiing, shopping, and mostly spending time with loved ones. Sherry was devoted to the family business where she worked for over 40 years, Aderholt Construction.
Sherry was a truly loyal and generous friend, and she was a friend you could always rely on. She loved to keep in touch with people by talking on the phone. She was a beautiful daughter, aunt, and friend that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fee Avenue, Hughson, CA on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM.


www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
