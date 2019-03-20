Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sherry Ronell Johnson

August 16, 1942 March 18, 2019

Ronell was born in Thornton Arkansas to Harold and Mildred Grant, where she resided until the age of four. The family then moved to Donaldson Arkansas and when Ronell was seventeen the family moved to Ceres California. She graduated from Ceres High in 1960. She met Charles Guy Johnson at Ceres Primitive Baptist Church and they were married on September 24, 1960. They were blessed with one son, Charles Brian Johnson.

Ronell is proceeded in death by both of her parents, her grandparents and her loving husband of 50 years, Charles Guy Johnson who passed December 10, 2010.

Ronell moved to Orangeburg Manor Assisted Living in April 2011 and the family wishes to thank their staff as well as Community Hospice for the loving car they provided.

Mourning Ronell's passing today are her son, Charles Brian (Jami) Johnson and her two sisters, Wanda Beasley and Donna Bowman and many nieces and nephews.

Ronell loved to read the Bible and sing church hymns and we know that she has found peace and comfort in the arms of the Lord.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home Riverside Chapel, Hughson, CA

