Sherryl Murray (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Turlock Church of Christ
801. N. Tully Rd.
Obituary
Sherryl Kay (Williams) Murray
July 21, 1955 - Aug 8, 2019
Sherryl was born in Ohio and moved to Delano where she attended Delano High School. She spent most of her career as a PBX Operator. She is surviced by her daughter Crystal (Caleb) King. Her siblings Donald Williams and Ruth (Bill) Espinola. Niece Jennifer (Kevin) Campodonica and Nephew Michael Williams. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard Williams, Catherine Barnard and her 3 brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat, Sept 7th at 11am at the Turlock Church of Christ, 801. N. Tully Rd.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 4, 2019
