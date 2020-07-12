Shirlee Jean Rebman Dahlstrom
May 16, 1925-June 28, 2020
Shirlee was married to Donald Dahlstrom (deceased), 3 daughters; Sheri (Bill) Fontana, Donna (Howard) Hoover, Debbie Savage. Six Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Harvey and Mary Rebman, one brother, 3 sisters. Graduate of Modesto High School 1941.
As per her request there will be no service, but a Celebration of Life will be planned. Send memorial donations to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Wy, Modesto, Ca 95356, or your favorite charity
. www.cvobituaries.com