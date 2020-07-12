1/1
Shirlee Dahlstrom
1925 - 2020
Shirlee Jean Rebman Dahlstrom
May 16, 1925-June 28, 2020
Shirlee was married to Donald Dahlstrom (deceased), 3 daughters; Sheri (Bill) Fontana, Donna (Howard) Hoover, Debbie Savage. Six Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Harvey and Mary Rebman, one brother, 3 sisters. Graduate of Modesto High School 1941.
As per her request there will be no service, but a Celebration of Life will be planned. Send memorial donations to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Wy, Modesto, Ca 95356, or your favorite charity.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
