Shirley Ann Aebersold
December 8, 1935 - February 15, 2020
After a long courageous battle with cancer, Shirley Ann Aebersold died on February 15, 2020 at her home, in Modesto, CA at the age of 84. She leaves behind her daughters, Sherry Aebersold and Rhonda Mussi (Attilio); and her grandsons, Jamison Wentworth and Nicola Mussi.
Shirley was born on December 8, 1935 in Webb City, MO, to father Adelbert Reese and mother Sadie Hildreth-Reese, who predeceased her. She grew up in a large, loving family with three sisters and one brother. She graduated from Modesto High School in 1953.
Shirley married Paul Aebersold on April 9, 1955. The couple lived and raised their two children in Modesto, CA. Paul predeceased her in 2007 after losing his battle with Alzheimer's.
When diagnosed with ovarian cancer, in 2006, she was determined to fight her illness. She remained a brave woman even throughout her final months.
Shirley is survived by her children and grandchildren, as well as her sisters, Wanda Wheeler, Mary Perrone and Linda Durbin. She was predeceased by her brother, Ramon Reese, in 2014.
Her funeral service will be held on February 28, 2020, at Heritage Chapel, Lakewood Funeral Home, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA. Visitation at 9 am, Funeral at 10 am and Committal Service following. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 25, 2020