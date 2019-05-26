Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Jean Augusto

Jan 26, 1943 - May 21, 2019

Shirley Jean Augusto passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Escalon on May 21, 2019 at the age of 76. Shirley was born on January 26, 1943 in Stockton, CA to Albert and Mae Silva. She has been a resident of Escalon for most of her life.

Shirley enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was an avid NFL fan. She didn't have a favorite team, she just loved a good game and routing for the underdog. Above all else, Shirley will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin.

Shirley leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Gary Augusto, her children, Carri Rogers (Charlie) and Brian Augusto, her grandchildren, Chuck Rogers (Austin), Corey Rogers, Abbey Abbcock, Lilly Augusto and Cassidy Augusto along with 2 great grandchildren. Shirley also leaves behind her sister, Judy Silva (Roy) along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00 AM. A luncheon reception will immediately follow at Escalon Sportsman's Club. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Community Hospice.

www.cvobituaries.com



