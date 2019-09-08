Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Bandy. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Evergreen Springs (formerly The Falls Event Center) Elk Grove , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



July 4, 1937 - September 5, 2019

On September 4th 2019, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend Shirley Ann Bandy of Elk Grove, California was released into eternal peace after a brave nine-month battle with the rare NUT Midline Carcinoma. Born in Lenna, Oklahoma on July 10th, 1937 to Floyd and Grace Hutchison, Shirley moved with her family in 1942 to Ceres, California, where she spent the majority of her young life.

Shirley graduated from Ceres High in 1954, attended Modesto Junior College for two years, and transferred to San Jose State. Always athletic and outgoing, Shirley majored in physical education and began her teaching career at Los Gatos High School, then moved to Sacramento and taught briefly at Mira Loma High School before meeting Del Bandy and starting another life as a wife and a mother. As soon as her children all had either entered or completed elementary school, Shirley returned to education and taught physical education and eventually language arts at Joseph Kerr Middle School until her retirement in 1990.

Throughout her life, Shirley loved music, nature, and family. From singing soprano in the church choir, to creating a garden paradise at every house she owned, to attending innumerable family performances and sporting events, Shirley shared her huge smile, eternal optimism, boundless energy, and bright blue eyes with all who knew her.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Del Bandy, her sister Edna Harrod of Modesto, her brother Jim Hutchison of Clovis, and her children Lynn

Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Del Bandy, her sister Edna Harrod of Modesto, her brother Jim Hutchison of Clovis, and her children Lynn Smith , Lisa Linehan, and Mark Bandy (Teresa). Her eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren, in whom she took great delight, will all live richer lives having known "Grandma Shirley." The family will host a celebration of Shirley's life at Evergreen Springs (formerly The Falls Event Center) in Elk Grove on Sunday, September 29th from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Elk Grove Food Bank Services at www.elkgrovefoodbank.org

