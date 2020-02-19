Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Bick Tucker

Oct 25, 1928 - Feb 11, 2020

Shirley Bick Tucker was born to Clifford and Beulah Best Bick in Yamhill, Oregon on October 25, 1928. She passed away in Modesto at the age of 91 on February 11, 2020. When she was two months old the family that included her two older brothers moved to Nebraska. In 1937, the family moved to California where they lived at first in the Oakdale area, finally settling in 1941 on the dairy at the corner of Oakdale and Claribel Roads. While riding the bus to Modesto High School she met Robert Preston Tucker. After WWII, a friend fixed them up on a blind date and they were married in 1947. They resided in Riverbank their entire married life until Preston passed away in August of 2015.

After marriage and the birth of her three children Shirley returned to graduate from both Modesto Jr. College and Stanislaus State. She taught school for 22 years with the Stanislaus Union School District. In her retirement years she worked for the Stanislaus County Library system as a substitute librarian. She also volunteered for the Riverbank Historical Society and for the American Cancer Society transporting cancer patients for treatment. She was a volunteer and past president of the Riverbank Volunteer Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary, a Riverbank Rotary Club volunteer and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award.

In August of 2017, she moved to the Bethel Retirement Community. The near two years she was there she made new friends enjoying her last years to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers (Paul and Gale), a daughter-in-law and a grandson. She leaves behind her children, Larry (Jacqueline), Robert (Melissa), and Joyce(Greg) Vanderburg, two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

A luncheon in her honor will be held at the Riverbank Community Center on March 31, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 pm. The family would like to thank her many, caring friends and the staff at Bethel, as well as Optimal Hospice. We would also like to thank the very caring staff at A Place Called Home, with special thanks to Annie, Emily, and Martha. Remembrances can be made to the Riverbank Historical Society, 3237 Santa Fe St, Riverbank, CA. 95367 or Optimal Hospice.

Rotary Club volunteer and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award.

